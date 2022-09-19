Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Down 15.1% in August

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,300 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the August 15th total of 502,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Astronics Stock Down 3.7 %

ATRO stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.08 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Astronics has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Get Astronics alerts:

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astronics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astronics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Astronics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,739 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astronics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 353,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Astronics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

About Astronics

(Get Rating)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.