Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Down 15.1% in August

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,300 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the August 15th total of 502,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Astronics Stock Down 3.7 %
ATRO stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.08 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Astronics has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $14.95.
Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Astronics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astronics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Astronics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
About Astronics
Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astronics (ATRO)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.