SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Short Interest Down 9.9% in August

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 539,400 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 598,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 138.3 days.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.08.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 156.63% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.50 to C$33.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.04.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

