Short Interest in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Drops By 9.7%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Denbury Stock Performance

Shares of DEN opened at $83.33 on Monday. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $93.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day moving average is $73.66.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). Denbury had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $482.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denbury will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Denbury

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Denbury by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Denbury by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Denbury by 329.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,008,000 after purchasing an additional 100,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at $754,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.09.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

