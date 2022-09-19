Short Interest in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Drops By 9.7%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Denbury Stock Performance
Shares of DEN opened at $83.33 on Monday. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $93.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day moving average is $73.66.
Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). Denbury had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $482.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Denbury will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Denbury
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Denbury in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.09.
Denbury Company Profile
Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Denbury (DEN)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.