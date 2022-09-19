Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $1.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $26,228.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,056.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 194,113 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $6,990,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASMB shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

