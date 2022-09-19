Snowball (SNOB) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last Week

Snowball (SNOB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Snowball has a total market cap of $138,419.92 and approximately $909.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00115626 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005341 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005341 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002361 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00896744 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Snowball
Snowball’s total supply is 17,745,801 coins and its circulating supply is 5,160,315 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Snowball Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.