Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Short Interest Update

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the August 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 287,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $7,684,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.
Century Communities Stock Performance
Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 19.05 EPS for the current year.
Century Communities Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.69%.
Century Communities Company Profile
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.
Further Reading
