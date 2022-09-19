Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Cabot Stock Down 4.6 %

Cabot stock opened at $69.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cabot has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $78.62.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cabot will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

