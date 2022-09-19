Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 5,240,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 657,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Lazard Trading Down 3.1 %

LAZ opened at $36.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Lazard has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Lazard had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lazard will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

