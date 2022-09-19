A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A SPAC II Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASCB. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $452,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $688,000. Skaana Management L.P. acquired a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,965,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,278,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,952,000. 58.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASCB opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

A SPAC II Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

