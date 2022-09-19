Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the August 15th total of 6,130,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JHG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.20 to $22.10 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:JHG opened at $23.33 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $249,226.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.