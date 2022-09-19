Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Short Interest Update

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the August 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 14.9 %

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $5.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.60). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,926,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 525.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 262,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

