America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Short Interest Update

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 161,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at America First Multifamily Investors

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,869.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 4,620 shares of company stock worth $88,366 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On America First Multifamily Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATAX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 12.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Stock Performance

Shares of ATAX opened at $19.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 28.22, a quick ratio of 28.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $421.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 87.31% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that America First Multifamily Investors will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America First Multifamily Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.22%.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

