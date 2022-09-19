Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avalon Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avalon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Q Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avalon Acquisition by 104.4% in the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 204,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104,423 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Avalon Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $129,000.

Avalon Acquisition Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVACW opened at $0.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08. Avalon Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.47.

Avalon Acquisition Company Profile

Avalon Acquisition Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

