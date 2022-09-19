180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the August 15th total of 919,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 180 Life Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 79,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in 180 Life Sciences by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in 180 Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of 180 Life Sciences by 63.7% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 180 Life Sciences alerts:

180 Life Sciences Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ ATNF opened at $0.81 on Monday. 180 Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50.

180 Life Sciences Company Profile

180 Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:ATNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

1180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which is under Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which is under preclinical trials that are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.