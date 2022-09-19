Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.

Aurora Acquisition Stock Performance

AURC opened at $9.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $345.45 million and a PE ratio of 61.69. Aurora Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AURC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Acquisition by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $701,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Aurora Acquisition by 115.5% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,186,000.

About Aurora Acquisition

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

