Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Short Interest Up 8.5% in August

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.5 days. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Shares of ARVN opened at $47.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.06. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 255.97%. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $86,789.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,544.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 22.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 9.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

