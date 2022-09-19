Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Short Interest Down 9.7% in August

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insider Activity at Inspirato
In other Inspirato news, President David S. Kallery purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $103,680.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 218,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President David S. Kallery acquired 36,000 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 218,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Handler sold 73,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $255,661.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,666.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspirato
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISPO. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Inspirato during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the first quarter worth $398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Inspirato in the first quarter worth $536,000. W Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inspirato in the first quarter worth $72,477,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Inspirato in the first quarter worth $791,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Inspirato Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ISPO opened at $2.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. Inspirato has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $108.00.
Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspirato will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
About Inspirato
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inspirato (ISPO)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.