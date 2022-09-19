Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Short Interest Down 9.7% in August

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Inspirato news, President David S. Kallery purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $103,680.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 218,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President David S. Kallery acquired 36,000 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 218,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Handler sold 73,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $255,661.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,666.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISPO. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Inspirato during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspirato in the first quarter worth $398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Inspirato in the first quarter worth $536,000. W Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inspirato in the first quarter worth $72,477,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Inspirato in the first quarter worth $791,000.

ISPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Inspirato from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Inspirato from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Inspirato from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

NASDAQ:ISPO opened at $2.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. Inspirato has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $108.00.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspirato will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

