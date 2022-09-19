Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Short Interest Update

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,900 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 421,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astec Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Astec Industries by 182.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 31.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

ASTE stock opened at $35.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,771.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $318.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.70 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

