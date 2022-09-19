Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the August 15th total of 474,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CVGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research cut their price target on Commercial Vehicle Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ CVGI opened at $5.68 on Monday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $189.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.
