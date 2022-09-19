Short Interest in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Decreases By 9.7%

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $239.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.14. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.38.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director James Healy bought 47,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.04 per share, with a total value of $5,878,482.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,106,822.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $1,999,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy acquired 47,777 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.04 per share, with a total value of $5,878,482.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,106,822.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,945,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,417,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

