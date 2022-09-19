Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Down 9.9% in August

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the August 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $51.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 872.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,441,000 after acquiring an additional 35,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.56.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.