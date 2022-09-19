LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Update

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the August 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in LCNB in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 521,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LCNB in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of LCNB opened at $14.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.73. LCNB has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $20.69.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. LCNB had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. LCNB’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

