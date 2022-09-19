Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 8,435 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,435 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.14% of Liberty Broadband worth $26,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $91.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.18 and a 200 day moving average of $120.29. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $90.43 and a 1 year high of $179.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $1.09. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.25.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

