Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 599,903 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 19,050.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599,903 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.83% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $26,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,538,000 after buying an additional 50,414 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Down 3.0 %

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $216,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,999,207.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $216,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,999,207.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher L. Finazzo acquired 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.99 per share, with a total value of $501,110.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,653.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,240 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEAS stock opened at $53.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.30. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 227.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

