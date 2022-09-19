Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.08% of Prudential Financial worth $27,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 22.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 29.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,056,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $91.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.83.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

