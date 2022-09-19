Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,258 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $27,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $48.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

