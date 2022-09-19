Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $23.18 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,237 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.17% of Synchrony Financial worth $23,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,001,000 after buying an additional 689,643 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $5,084,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYF. TheStreet cut Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 target price on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $32.51 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

