KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Raised to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on KBH. TheStreet lowered shares of KB Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.77.
KB Home Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of KB Home stock opened at $28.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $50.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in KB Home by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in KB Home by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 337,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 45,172 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
