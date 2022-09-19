Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.37% of Williams-Sonoma worth $28,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $1,006,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,500. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance
WSM stock opened at $134.34 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.49. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.
Williams-Sonoma Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
