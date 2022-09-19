New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,072,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,370 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.66% of New York Community Bancorp worth $28,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,878,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,105,000 after buying an additional 1,145,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,752,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,869,000 after purchasing an additional 243,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,857,000 after buying an additional 420,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,493,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after buying an additional 39,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,902,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,071,000 after purchasing an additional 722,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $9.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYCB has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

