Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Barclays

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.46.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $15.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.40. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $29.45.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.93) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

