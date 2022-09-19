BMO Capital Markets Upgrades EQT (NYSE:EQT) to “Outperform”

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

Shares of EQT opened at $46.06 on Monday. EQT has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.15.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,956,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EQT by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,951,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,187,000 after acquiring an additional 105,916 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of EQT by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,484,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,383,000 after purchasing an additional 488,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

