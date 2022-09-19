Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,770 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.20% of Eastman Chemical worth $22,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,994,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,875,000 after purchasing an additional 138,868 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,695,000 after acquiring an additional 179,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,503,000 after acquiring an additional 22,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 12.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 718,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,372,000 after acquiring an additional 80,497 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE EMN opened at $79.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $77.74 and a one year high of $129.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.