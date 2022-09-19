Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 20,213 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,213 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.30% of Sealed Air worth $25,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,006,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,661,000 after buying an additional 1,613,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,444,000 after buying an additional 148,634 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Sealed Air by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sealed Air by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,450,000 after purchasing an additional 417,485 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $48.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.04.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.66 per share, for a total transaction of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,640 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEE. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.18.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

