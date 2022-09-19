Royal Bank of Canada Raises Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target to $20.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of CWAN opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.92, a current ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.79. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $697,679,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,717 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 342.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,786 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth $19,022,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,545,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,078 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.