Grandview Asset Management LLC Buys 229 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 26,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 209,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after buying an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $93.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $388.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

