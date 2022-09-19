Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 967 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.44% of PDC Energy worth $25,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDCE has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

PDC Energy Price Performance

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,928,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,201 shares in the company, valued at $24,010,231.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 289,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,928,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,245,390. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $62.40 on Monday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.27 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average of $68.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.57.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. On average, research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.