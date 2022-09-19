Roth Financial Partners LLC Sells 212 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Roth Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.4% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 26,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 209,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

XOM stock opened at $93.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.47 and a 200 day moving average of $89.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

