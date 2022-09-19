Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $25.68 on Monday. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Huntsman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 33,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading

