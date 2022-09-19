Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,361 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.22% of Assurant worth $20,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 53.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after buying an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,137,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1,847.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,306,000 after buying an additional 385,318 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the first quarter worth $31,621,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 23.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,968,000 after acquiring an additional 151,743 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant stock opened at $154.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.35. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.18 and a 52 week high of $194.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Assurant had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIZ. Piper Sandler cut Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

