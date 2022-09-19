Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 75,064 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 75,064 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.12% of Marathon Oil worth $19,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.19.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 2.2 %

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $26.22 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

