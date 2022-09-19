Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on AgileThought in a report on Monday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get AgileThought alerts:

AgileThought Trading Up 7.7 %

AGIL opened at $4.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. AgileThought has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $16.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $46.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. AgileThought had a negative return on equity of 22.25% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. Analysts predict that AgileThought will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other AgileThought news, VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 24,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $106,301.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 975,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,847 shares of company stock worth $221,903. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgileThought

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AgileThought in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,091,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in AgileThought in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000. Moneda USA Inc. bought a new position in AgileThought in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in AgileThought in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in AgileThought in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 30.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AgileThought

(Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.