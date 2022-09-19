Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WDC. Citigroup reduced their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Western Digital from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

Western Digital Stock Down 1.5 %

Western Digital stock opened at $37.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. Western Digital has a one year low of $36.31 and a one year high of $69.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $49.51.

Insider Activity

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 155,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $4,651,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

