Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Research analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

GOSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $13.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.92. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $15.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.07). Analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 13,869 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $99,995.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Gossamer Bio news, CEO Faheem Hasnain acquired 138,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,998.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,617,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,080,913.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 13,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,995.49. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,337.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 159,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,988 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 120.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 557,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 304,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 40.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 184,697 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 202.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 64,006 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 270.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,126,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 822,780 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

