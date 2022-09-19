Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.91-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $163.63 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $132.40 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.45 and its 200 day moving average is $153.17. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

