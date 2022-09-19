Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

RBT has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Rubicon Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Rubicon Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Rubicon Technologies alerts:

Rubicon Technologies Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Rubicon Technologies stock opened at $3.76 on Monday. Rubicon Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

About Rubicon Technologies

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.