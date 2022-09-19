Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) PT Lowered to $28.00

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s current price.
Premier Financial Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ PFC opened at $26.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.28.
Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.09). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $73.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier Financial will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.
About Premier Financial
Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.
