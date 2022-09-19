Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.00 billion-$8.00 billion.

Tapestry stock opened at $32.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.82.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tapestry from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tapestry to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.44.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Tapestry by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

