BMO Capital Markets Cuts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $80.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MU. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.54.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $52.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $51.40 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average of $66.09.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

