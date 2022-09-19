Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $317.00 million-$331.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $326.70 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $13.93 on Monday. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 38,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.